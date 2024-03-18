Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.99

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $329.99 and last traded at $329.83, with a volume of 1868500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.