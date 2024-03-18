Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.83. 1,868,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $329.99.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,138,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

