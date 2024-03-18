Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 709.6 days.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

KRNGF stock remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Karoon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Karoon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.