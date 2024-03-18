Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 709.6 days.
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
KRNGF stock remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Karoon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
