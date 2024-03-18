JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 2,437,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,548. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

