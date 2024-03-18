JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,681,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

