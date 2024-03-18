JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Position Boosted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after buying an additional 1,689,674 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,322,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after buying an additional 229,743 shares in the last quarter.

JIRE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 208,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,943. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

