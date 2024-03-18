JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,157 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.25. 1,577,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

