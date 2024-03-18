JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Raised by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 233,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

