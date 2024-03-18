JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $144.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

Shares of DLTR opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

