JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 851,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,360. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

