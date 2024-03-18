JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 719,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,878 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

