JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of BBUS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,910 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

