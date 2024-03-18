Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jowell Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.