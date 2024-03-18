JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 8,941,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

