JMP Securities Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

