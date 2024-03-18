JMP Securities Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $72.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $69.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 177.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 789,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after buying an additional 1,132,723 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,441,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,688,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

