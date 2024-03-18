Jito Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $399.50 million and approximately $317.24 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.48134212 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $270,065,665.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

