Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %
JEF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jefferies Financial Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.