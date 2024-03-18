Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

JEF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.