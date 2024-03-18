JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.45 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in JD.com by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

