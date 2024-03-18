JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 15,954,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254,345. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

