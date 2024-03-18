Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,541,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,777.0 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

JPHLF remained flat at $9.32 on Friday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.