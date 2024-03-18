Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,541,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,777.0 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
JPHLF remained flat at $9.32 on Friday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.
About Japan Post
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Post
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.