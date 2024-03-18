Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JWEL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.47.

TSE JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$22.10 and a twelve month high of C$34.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

