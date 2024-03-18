Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Jamf stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 373,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

