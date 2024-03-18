Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 373,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

