James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 766,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

James River Group Trading Down 2.6 %

JRVR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,721. James River Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

