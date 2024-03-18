IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.58. 3,274,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,375. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.