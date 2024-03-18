IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 367,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

