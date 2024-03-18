IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,505,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428,711. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

