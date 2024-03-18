IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

