IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $762.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

