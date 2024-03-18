IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.15. 5,415,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

