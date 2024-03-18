IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. 13,945,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,272,518. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

