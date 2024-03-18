IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,174 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 239,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,004. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

