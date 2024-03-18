IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $265.63. 132,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,444. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

