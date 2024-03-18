IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 372,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $152.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.