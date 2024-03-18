IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 273 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.58. The company had a trading volume of 675,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,044. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.02.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

