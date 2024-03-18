IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of VTWG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.73. 11,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a market cap of $882.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

