IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 14,688,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,668,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

