IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,159 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $37.71. 5,527,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,385. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.