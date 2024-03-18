IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,520 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.17. 1,636,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

