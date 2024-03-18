Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPR traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 136,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,805. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $541.71 million and a P/E ratio of -52.53.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 1,052.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

