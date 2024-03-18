iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IYW stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. 58,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,784. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $136.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

