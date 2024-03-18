iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.25

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $102.63, with a volume of 85402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

