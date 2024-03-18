iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.52

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.52 and last traded at $127.11, with a volume of 419427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

