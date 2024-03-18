iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,397. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.