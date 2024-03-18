iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,112. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

