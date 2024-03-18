iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.95. The company had a trading volume of 518,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,918. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $232.18 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

