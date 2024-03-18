iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lessened by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $281.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $212.48 and a 1-year high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.