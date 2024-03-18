iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.18

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.18 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 468578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.