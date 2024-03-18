iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.18

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.18 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 468578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.54.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.