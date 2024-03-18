iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 4.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 8,612,337 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

